Imran to be arrested for vandalism at Judicial Complex: Sana

ISLAMABAD. Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan has accepted bail before arrest of PTI leaders in a case of attacking, vandalizing and damaging the Judicial Complex during former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance.

Also on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others would be arrested for vandalism at the Judicial Complex.

The court has approved interim bail of PTI leaders, including Senator Shahzad Waseem, Raja Khurram, Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Aamir Kiani, Hasan Niazi, Abdul Qadoos Swati and Muhammad Asim only for 12 days and ordered them to appear again on March 13.

The Ramna Police Station had registered a case against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under sections 148, 149, 186, 353, 506ii, 427, 353/7 of the ATA. Police had nominated PTI chief Imran Khan and several other leaders and workers in the FIR. The court had directed them to submit a surety bond of Rs20,000 for each here on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a ‘political party’ were leading the mob that provoked the people, leading to vandalism. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court under a plan, it said. The FIR maintained that the government property was damaged at the judicial complex. “Armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at the Judicial Complex,” it added.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others would be arrested in a case registered against vandalism at the Judicial Complex, Islamabad, during his appearance. In a statement, the interior minister claimed that the attack on Judicial Complex, Islamabad, was planned by Imran Khan for seeking “favourable decisions” from the court.

Referring to PTI chairman, Rana Sanaullah said that a person — accused of foreign funding and stealing gifts from Toshakhana — along with an armed group tried to hold the entire judicial system hostage.

The minister further said that the persons involved in the attack on the Judicial Complex were being identified through CCTV footages. “Imran Khan among other party leaders would be arrested,” he said, adding that no leniency will be shown under any circumstances.