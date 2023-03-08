Shab-e-Barat observed with religious spirit

LAHORE: Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of blessings and glory, was observed on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday with traditional and religious spirit across the country, with large number of faithful thronging the specially decorated mosques, offering nawafil, Shabina and reciting Holy Quran, and making special prayers for the security and prosperity of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.
Some traditions call it the night of blessings and accountability when The Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the human being in the next year. The believers made special prayers for pulling the country out of current economic crises and inflation. The mosques were elaborately decorated with lightings and buntings to celebrate the occasion while arrangements for refreshments and food were also made to facilitate the worshippers.
