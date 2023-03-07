KP governor invites ECP to discuss poll date

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signing CM Mahmood Khan's advice on the dissolution of the assembly. — KP Governor House

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has invited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to a meeting at his office to discuss the date for the elections in the province. He sent a letter to the ECP on Monday, extending an invitation for a meeting at the Governor’s House either on March 7 or March 8.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is welcome to attend the office of the undersigned on March 7 or March 8 at 11 am as per convenience so that an active and meaningful consultative process could be initiated,” stated the letter from the governor to the ECP secretary.

It was written in response to a letter sent by the ECP for the announcement of the election date. The letter mentioned the verdict of the apex court in a suo motu case about the date for the elections, stating that the undersigned is obligated to honour it in letter and spirit.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan last week ruled that elections in KP and Punjab should be held within 90 days. The provincial assemblies in both provinces were dissolved in mid-January and caretaker governments were installed for the last couple of months.

The two assemblies where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in majority were dissolved on the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to force the federal government for calling early general elections in the country.