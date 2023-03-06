Khattak sees bid to oust Imran from politics

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP chapter president Pervez Khattak on Sunday accused the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of trying to oust Imran Khan from politics by instituting fake cases against him.

“We are not afraid of the clique of conspirators from the PDM and will face them bravely,” he said while speaking at a public gathering at Rashakai town of the Nowshera district.

The PTI leader said those thinking of banning Imran Khan from the political scene are living in a fool’s paradise.

Pervez Khattak alleged that the PDM government had pushed the country to political and economic crises by following policies and taking actions to further its own interests instead of the good of the country.

Repeating his allegations, Pervez Khattak, who served as KP chief minister from 2013 to 2018 and later defence minister during the PTI rule in the Centre from 2018 to 2022, said the PDM leaders wanted to get the graft cases against them quashed and were least bothered about the masses problems.

Defending the presence of the PTI workers outside the Zaman Park’s residence of Imran Khan in Lahore, Pervez Khattak said that showed the popularity of his party chief.

The PTI leader was critical of the present government policies and said these have led to an unprecedented price spiral which made life miserable for the common people.

Pervez Khattak accused the rulers of launching a campaign against the honourable judges. “

They are elated when they get a verdict in their favour but resort to a smear drive when there is a decision against them,” said the PTI leader. He said the ruling alliance was unable to take stock of the situation in the country.

“The rulers are inept and cannot govern the country properly. They should get serious and take steps for controlling the price

hike or else the distressed masses will make them accountable by acting on their own,” warned Pervez

Khattak.

The PTI leader hoped that his party would win the KP election and form a government in the province for the third time apart from ruling the centre.