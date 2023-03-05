SJC moved against Justice Naqvi

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: Another complaint of misconduct was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Punjab secretary-general of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) lawyers forum, Zahid Hussain Malik, filed the complaint with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 209 (5) of the Constitution for initiating an investigation against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi for allegedly committing misconduct after his audio clips that appeared on social media.

He submitted that Justice Naqvi had misused his authority as a judge of the court in the most “obvious” manners.

“Such repetitive conduct on his part not only proved detrimental to the securing of the ends of justice but also greatly undermined and brought into disrepute the image of our Apex Court in public estimation,” the lawyer added.

Malik also attached transcripts of the audio leaks with the complaint and submitted, “In this backdrop, we feel obligated to bring to your notice violations of the judicial code of conduct and Constitution by Justice Naqvi who is presently functioning as a judge of the Supreme Court.”

He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan and members of the Supreme Judicial Council to proceed in the matter according to the Constitution so that the judge was tried for misconduct under Article 209 of the Constitution and consequently removed from his position from the day the misconduct was established.

The lawyer said he would produce more evidence of misconduct committed by Justice Naqvi at an appropriate time during the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Last week, another Lahore-based advocate, Mian Dawood, filed a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the judge for property and assets beyond means. He had prayed the SJC to initiate an inquiry against the judge’s assets worth Rs 3 billion. He alleged that Justice Naqvi and his family members had been involved in malpractices and misuse of power during his service.

Similarly, the Pakistan Bar Council had also announced that Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Islamabad Bar Council, would move separate references against Justice Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.