Saturday March 04, 2023
Religious clashes in BD claim one life

By AFP
March 04, 2023

DHAKA: At least one person was killed in Bangladesh on Friday after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of Muslim protesters who torched homes of residents belonging to the minority Ahmadi sect, officials said.

The clashes occurred when 10,000 to 20,000 Muslim worshippers tried to attack Ahmadi community homes and shops following weekly prayers in the northern town of Panchargarh, 350-km north of Dhaka. Tensions have been mounting after the Ahmadi sect announced a three-day gathering just outside the town, set to start on Friday.

