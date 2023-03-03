Court discharges Gen Shoaib’s name from FIR

ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday ordered to discharge Lt-Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib’s name from the FIR pertaining to inciting the public against government institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Sipra announced the verdict, which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Mian Ashfaq requested the court to discharge his client from the case.

He also gave references of various judgments of courts in similar matters.

However, the public prosecutor opposed the request of defence to discharge Gen Shoaib from the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court ordered to discharge the former general from the FIR.

It may be mentioned here that the police had arrested Lt-Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib on February 27 from his residence in the federal capital. He had been in police custody as the local court had granted his three-day physical remand.