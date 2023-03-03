Babar flexes muscles at golf club

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam flexed his muscles with the golf clubs Thursday here at the Islamabad Club course in the company of his friends.

Babar, who is struggling with form and got out early at the hands of Mohammad Amir, was seen spending time at the course. Babar has managed 178 runs so far in the six matches he has played in the league.

“As we have a couple of days off, Babar preferred to play golf rather than staying in the hotel,” a team official, when contacted, said.