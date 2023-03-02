First-ever digital census begins

ISLAMABAD: The Digital Census Field activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census, which is the first-ever digital census, started on Wednesday all over Pakistan for the first time in the history of the country.

Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeemuz Zafar inaugurated the field activities here by marking the first building structure on House Listing App.

Meanwhile, the inauguration in all divisions was carried out by respective commissioners. “The participation in the census is not only our moral & legal obligation but also provides the opportunity to the government to devise evidence-based policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery at our doorsteps,” an official said.

The inauguration was followed by a brief media talk by Dr Naeemuz Zafar and spokesman (PBS)/Member SS/RM Sarwar Gondal in which the media was briefed about the digital census’s background, progress till date and all stakeholders. The census will geo-tag all structures of Pakistan that will provide a framework for the economic census. As many as 92,754 enumerators are fully motivated and engaged in door-to-door field activities which started early on Wednesday all over Pakistan.