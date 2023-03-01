‘CBD fulfills its Kalma Chowk Underpass promise’

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD) has fulfilled its commitment and opened CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass for traffic before the commencement of PSL-8 matches. In a press release, CBD Punjab stated that the authority has started working on other major components of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project. The authority has started the slabbing of CBD Punjab barrel, which is a major development in the remodeling project.
LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi announced the second phase of the protest against...
LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has announced...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company issued warning to 18 private housing societies for illegal dumping of waste...
LAHORE: Cloudy weather with scattered trace rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE: The mother of Munawar Hasan Ch, senior reporter of The News Lahore, passed away here Tuesday morning. Her...
LAHORE: District administration has established a control room for the monitoring of Raiwind Tablighi congregation. As...
Comments