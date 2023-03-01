 
Wednesday March 01, 2023
Lahore

‘CBD fulfills its Kalma Chowk Underpass promise’

By Our Correspondent
March 01, 2023

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD) has fulfilled its commitment and opened CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass for traffic before the commencement of PSL-8 matches. In a press release, CBD Punjab stated that the authority has started working on other major components of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project. The authority has started the slabbing of CBD Punjab barrel, which is a major development in the remodeling project.

