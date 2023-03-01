OICCI appoints new president

KARACHI: Amir Paracha, chairman and chief executive officer, Unilever Pakistan Limited has taken over as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2023 term.
His appointment was announced at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber on Tuesday. Rehan Muhammad Shaikh, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, was elected as the vice president. OICCI also elected eight members of managing committee for 2023.
