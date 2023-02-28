Wahaj Hussain’s School System Sports Gala

KARACHI: Wahaj Hussain's School System Juniors' Campus organised Sports Gala 2023 here at the Madhu Muhammadan football ground.
In the gala, around 250 students from pre-nursery to Grade 7 participated. The students featured in a number of track and field races.
Wahaj Hussain, Dean of Wahaj Hussain's School System and Whales College, Hoor Fawad, Pakistan's prominent table tennis player, and hockey Olympian Samiullah also graced the occasion.
