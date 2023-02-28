Moot on Clinical Nutrition

LAHORE:A two-day international conference on ‘Recent Trends in Clinical Nutrition and Food Sciences & Expo 2023’ to create awareness about health, was held at University of Home Economics (UHE) here.

In the two-day conference, delegates from Malaysia, New Zealand, and China and academicians across Pakistan attended academic sessions. In the inaugural session, Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) was the chief guest while Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, UHE Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Food Authority DG Mudassar Riaz and others attended the opening session.

Prof Shahid Munir said there was a dire need to educate the youth of Pakistan about hygienic foods and their impact on health. Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen highlighted the need for a national nutrition action plan to tackle Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis, awareness about hygienic foods, and promotion of healthy diet.