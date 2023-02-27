Egypt FM to head to Turkey, Syria

CAIRO: Egypt´s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to Turkey and Syria Monday morning, his office said, for the first such visit in a decade of tense relations with both countries.

The trip aims to show “solidarity with the two countries and their brotherly peoples” after the devastating earthquake that hit Syri and Turkey earlier this month, a foreign ministry statement said. The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on February 6 killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.