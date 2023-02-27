Egypt FM to head to Turkey, Syria

CAIRO: Egypt´s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to Turkey and Syria Monday morning, his office said, for the first such visit in a decade of tense relations with both countries.
The trip aims to show “solidarity with the two countries and their brotherly peoples” after the devastating earthquake that hit Syri and Turkey earlier this month, a foreign ministry statement said. The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on February 6 killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.
ALGIERS: Moscow ally Algeria is set to reopen its embassy in Kyiv which has been closed since Russia´s invasion of...
DUBAI: At least four Yemeni soldiers have been killed in clashes with Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the war-torn...
PORT MORESBY: Three hostages, including a New Zealand archaeologist, were freed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday after a...
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Central Asia hoping that greater US engagement will...
KYIV, Ukraine: On Sunday, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence told a German newspaper group that a...
KALMA, Sudan: In Sudan´s sprawling Kalma camp for the displaced, Ansaf Omar lives with the gut-wrenching guilt of...
Comments