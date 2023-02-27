NPC fitness boot camp for women journalists

Islamabad : Women journalists learned about their fitness status and received basic training on maintaining their physical health, in a three-day fitness boot camp organised by the National Press Club in collaboration with the Safa Fitness Club.

The unique initiative, aimed at highlighting the importance of taking out time for physical fitness despite busy media schedule, ended on Sunday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Special Assistant to Prime Minister MNA Romina Khurshid Alam inaugurated the camp. President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt was also present on the occasion. MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja and MNA Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated the effort and suggested a joint fitness camp for women journalists and Parliamentarians in the future. They took a tour of the Safa Fitness Club and urged women journalists to engage in more such activities.

The camp included physical fitness assessment, training on machines, and Zomba sessions for women journalists. A big number of women journalists from Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the camp and utilized state-of-the-art fitness facilities while enjoying the scenic view from the Safa Fitness Club. Women fitness trainers also took sessions and gave their expert advice to the participants. Talking to the media, President National Press Club Anwar Raza said that the National Press Club is always keen to organize activities for journalists and their families. He said that it is important for journalists to keep their health first. “This was a small effort in assisting the journalist community in this direction. We plan to arrange more such activities in the future. The objective is to make the National Press Club truly a hub of activities for the journalist community.”

Secretary Finance and Chief Organizer of the camp Nayyar Ali said that journalists often ignore their physical well-being in day-to-day assignments. “The objective was to engage them in a healthy activity. Recently we took a delegation of women journalists to Ganga Choti, Bagh. Many more such plans are under discussion,” she said. The Safa Fitness Club Manager welcomed the NPC initiative and announced a concession package for member women journalists. The club provided tracksuits for the participants. Certificates were distributed among the participants at the end.