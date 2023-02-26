UAE opens visa facility centre in Dubai

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to support visitors and residents facing visa problems in the country.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) has created a temporary centre at Deira City Centre in Dubai and invited tourists and residents facing visa issues to come forward. The visa and residency officials asked people to come forward if they have issues or questions about visa status. “Don’t be afraid to visit us. We are going to find a solution and going to clear your problem”, Lieutenant-Colonel Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA asserted. The authorities are inviting through social media (https:// www.instagram.com/p/ CpFOGm_yMXy/?igshid= YmMyMTA2M2Y=) to visit the temporary stand in Dubai’s Deira city to resolve the visa issues.

The authorities stated that the staff will be there to let people know the procedure if they have overstayed for one day or overstayed for 10 years.

The campaign, known as “A Homeland For All” will be initiated at Dubai’s Deira City Centre from 10 am to 10 pm for three consecutive days (February 25 to February 27).

The authority urged all overstaying individuals to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the designated location during the three-day period.