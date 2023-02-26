CCPO assures traders complete protection

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana assured the business community complete protection and asked them to continue their business activities as per will. He gave this assurance during a meeting with business leaders of different markets and trade centres who called on him here on Saturday.

The business and trade leaders included Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Syed Sameer Ali Shah, Ch Noor Elahi, Saleem Anwar Butt, Amjad Khan, Mian Tauseef and other representatives of traders.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SsP, and other senior police officers were present at this occasion.

During the meeting, the business community informed the CCPO about their concerns regarding the call of shutters down by a religious-cum-political party. The trade leaders said they had unanimously no concern with the shutters down call and wanted to continue their business.

The CCPO Lahore listened to the concerns of the business community and assured them that no one would be allowed to pressurise them to close their business and strict action would be taken against any violations.