Idex, Navdex conclude in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the 7th edition of the Maritime Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023) concluded in Abu Dhabi.

More than 60 countries including Pakistan’s high-level defence delegation also participated in the exhibition. The success of this year’s edition cemented the global position of IDEX and NAVDEX as the largest defence event in the world, marking another success story in the journey of the exhibition, which began nearly 30 years ago.

The Pakistan Pavilion found a prominent place in IDEX making the “Made in Pakistan” products the centre of attention of the buyers. Speaking with The News, the head of Pakistan Pavilion and Pakistan Defence Export Organisation’s Colonel Ejaz Bhatti said that Pakistan’s defence products have a huge demand across the world. He further said that their participation in Idex will further expand the relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The current edition of Navdex witnessed the participation of a number of naval vessels from eight countries including Pakistan, Bahrain, Britain, Italy, China, Kuwait, India, and the United Arab Emirates. These vessels were on display at Adnec Port and Zayed Port, which also featured a range of marine vessels. Pakistan naval ship Yarmook also took part in the exhibition which was the largest ship in the defence show. The show saw the participation of more than 1,353 companies from around the world, and around 132,507 visitors.