Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI/File

LAHORE: NAB team visited Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Friday and handed over a notice to his lawyer about NAB Islamabad’s summons of Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshkhana reference.

The team came to the Zaman Park to get the summons signed and the notice was received by Imran’s lawyer.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been summoned by NAB Islamabad on March 9.

Earlier, NAB summoned former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibiin in Toshakhana case on March 9 at 2:30pm.

The NAB Rawalpindi has called PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry in the same case.

The NAB has also decided to send a team to Dubai for investigation soon.

The notice of the summon has been pasted on Bani Gala, the residence of Imran Khan in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here on Feb 9 addressing a party’s workers’ convention in Abbottabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said: “Your [Imran] front person Farah Gogi has fled to Dubai. Your wife received diamond rings and bribes. Hence, the arrests should be started from her.”

She suggested the PTI’s Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement should be started with the arrest of Bushra Bibi as the former first lady was “involved in taking bribes” during the previous government.

In November 2022, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.