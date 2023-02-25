PTI moves LHC for commission on audio leaks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Lahore High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe audio leaks.
PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid filed a plea with the LHC through her lawyer Rana Mudasir. The interior ministry, defence ministry and others have been made respondents in the case. The plea stated audio tapes of senior PTI leadership are being leaked which is a sheer violation of fundamental rights. The LHC has been requested to form a judicial commission comprising senior judges to probe the audio leaks issue and pass orders to bar media from airing audio leaks of PTI leaders.
