Six dead, dozens still missing after China mine collapse

BEIJING: Dozens of people remained missing on Friday following a collapse at a coal mine in northern China that killed six, state media reported.

A rescue operation involving hundreds of workers was ongoing after a 180-metre-high slope gave way at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolia region´s Alxa Left Banner area on Wednesday.

Emergency efforts were initially hampered after another landslide later that day. According to state broadcaster CCTV, 47 people were still unaccounted for, six were recovered alive, while another six were found dead.

China´s ministry of emergency management urged “all-out efforts to search for the missing personnel without delay, and not to lose hope of finding them”, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.