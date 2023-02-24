 
Friday February 24, 2023
Top Story

Teenage girl raped in Haripur

By Our Correspondent
February 24, 2023

HARIPUR: A van driver and his accomplice has raped a teenage girl at a hotel near Khanpur Dam, police officials said on Thursday.

The police quoted the victim as saying that she was serving as a health worker in the Taxila area.

