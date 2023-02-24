Iran helicopter crash kills one, injures minister

TEHRAN: A helicopter carrying Iran´s sports minister crashed on Thursday in the country´s south, killing one of his aides and injuring him as well as 15 other people, state media reported.
The minister, Hamid Sajjadi, suffered a head injury in the accident which occurred when the helicopter was landing at a stadium in Baft, a town in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency said.
His adviser, Esmail Ahmadi, died and another 16 people including the minister, four crew members and other officials were injured, IRNA added, citing the Red Crescent. “The minister has a brain haemorrhage, but his general condition is stable,” Mohammad Saberi, the head of the Red Crescent in the province, said on television.
PHNOM PENH: An eleven-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu, the country´s first fatality from the virus...
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to significantly boost the number of American military personnel deployed in...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The lead Palestinian negotiator of the Oslo accords with Israel, Ahmed Qorei, who...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Four members of Kazakhstan´s emergency situations ministry were killed on Thursday in a...
JOHANNESBURG: South African health authorities on Thursday announced the country´s first cholera death in more than a...
SAN FRANCISO: Meta on Thursday said that tens of millions of people in Iran are using Instagram despite government...
Comments