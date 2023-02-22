No tangible progress by KP NAB in 14 cases

This undated file photo shows National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Online

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has not shown any tangible progress in 14 investigations and inquiries pending for a long.

The mega corruption cases of the PTI government have been put into cold storage. At least four investigations and 10 inquiries were authorised under the new National Accountability (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, but no further action could be taken against them. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also sought a report from NAB on the pending cases.

However, one of the officials of NAB KP told that the three investigations were under process and one was in the final stages. At least two references will be filed subject to the approval of the NAB head office. One reference has already been filed.

One of the investigations was against the officials of the Auqaf Department, KP. It was alleged that the accused persons were involved in corruption in the auction of commercial & agricultural Waqf properties in Peshawar & Mardan. In total 486 Kanals of Auqaf land, worth Rs. 842 million, has been leased to individuals in gross violation of Auqaf rules. Out of the above, 100 Kanal of land situated at Ghala Dher & 156 Kanal of Auqaf land at Mani Khela Mardan was fraudulently leased out for commercial/industrial/housing purposes for 33 years. The said land amounting to Rs456 million has been recovered through a plea bargain. Similarly, 230 Kanal Auqaf land, worth Rs386 million situated at Khawao, Mardan leased out on a minimal annual lease amount i.e. Rs3.6 million for 30 years.

Another investigation regarding the embezzlement of Rs1,099.16 million illegal advance payments of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) funds in district Khyber, Mohmand & Bajaur by the officials of PAK PWD was initiated but no action has been taken.

Similarly, an investigation against the officials of the PESCO revenue officer (RO) city division Kohat & others regarding embezzlement in pension funds was ordered. A loss of Rs139 million has been established to the extent of district Kohat. Inquiry regarding the remaining districts was in progress, from the Year 2011 to 2019.

Likewise, another inquiry was authorised against the officials of PESCO on the disbursement of 1,800 pensioners. A liability of Rs34 million in the regional office Abbottabad has been established, wherein, the pension funds have been transferred to non-pensioners. Out of the total liability of Rs34 million, Rs7 million has been allegedly transferred to the personal account of the accused Drawing and Disbursement Officer, and Rs3.2 million has been transferred to the personal account of the daughter of the accused.

Another inquiry was ordered against the officials of the Forest department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the corrupt practices, embezzlement of funds and misuse of authority in the “10 Billion Tree afforestation project”. It is alleged that the accused are involved in the misuse of authority/embezzlement of funds. Around 36 per cent of eucalyptus plantation was made against the 10 provisions of PC-1 causing a loss of Rs11.96 million. Various enclosures were established in a different circle on 16,953 hectares, while GPS measurement showed an over-claimed area, inflicting a loss of Rs305.523 million. Furthermore, the fake reporting of the Project Management Unit (PMU) has caused a loss of Rs353.31 million to the national exchequer. Uncertified and ungraded seeds were obtained from unauthentic sources causing a loss of Rs109.36 million. Approximately 23,070,335 plants worth Rs195.701 were not shown to the audit team.

The report reveals that at least four inquiries against the officials of Health department regarding corruption and misuse of authority in the procurement of medical equipment were also authorised, but no progress has been made. The amount involved in the cases is 9 billion, wherein 3 billion was a special grant for the up-gradation of health facilities in KP while the rest of 6 billion is for the purchase of medicine and electro-medical equipment for health facilities of the province.

Reportedly, 11,500 diabetic kits were allegedly supplied at Rs54,000, wherein, a tentative loss amounting to Rs200 million has been estimated. Items in the kit have been found deficient. Full body scan was procured at Rs158 million, however, PC-I cost was Rs80 million. Further, the quoted price was Rs70 million by the bidder. A loss of Rs400 million has been caused to the public exchequer. The record revealed that a huge number of PPEs, masks and laboratory items i.e., PCR machines, testing kits, etc have been procured.