PTI demands new opposition leader's appointment before NAB chief

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the appointment of a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman is picked.



The demand was put forward by PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference on Tuesday after Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation as NAB chairman.

Sultan had stepped down as the head of the anti-graft body after reportedly refusing to "toe the line". His resignation was welcomed by the PTI, saying that this decision is a big step towards the collapse of the current "fascist system".

"We want the leader of the opposition's appointment first, and through his consultation, the NAB chairman should be appointed," said Fawad.

The former information minister said that no one would accept incumbent Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz's consultation as "everyone knows he is a lota (turncoat) and the only difference between him and Shehbaz Sharif is that of an owner with his slave".

He added that if the NAB's chairman is appointed through his consultation, it would be unacceptable as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has already suspended the PTI lawmakers' resignations.

Speaking about the cases against party leaders, the PTI senior vice president said that they want to strengthen the judicial system.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started a campaign against five Panama judges and the Supreme Court should take notice.

"We have decided to go whenever the court calls us," he added. Fawad also said that the party wants Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to resign as well, adding that he has been offered the president's post.

'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

The former information minister said that the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" will begin tomorrow (Wednesday). He said that this movement will be based on peaceful protests.

"Jail Bharo Tehreek is the next political plan of the PTI," said PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry, adding that about 200 leaders will surrender themselves.

Ejaz said that this movement is also a protest against inflation and the arrests will be made in other cities after Lahore.

"The party will decide who to arrest and when and this also includes Imran Khan," he said.