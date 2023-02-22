Ministry mulls slashing PSB’s budget

ISLAMABAD: The effective working of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) as well as its contribution towards the sports uplift in the country has come to a standstill after unnecessary delay in release of the third quarterly installment pending with the Finance Division since January 1.

The installment worth Rs235 million was due to be released in December for the running expenditures of the PSB. The amount was supposed to cater needs of the national outfits i.e. traveling, coaching, and grant to the sports federations.

‘The News’ has learnt from the well-informed sources that the PSB does not have the financial resources to look after the important daily expenditures for supporting athletes. Due to non-payment of January’s salaries, the board’s employees already have started their strike. Even a few senior employees are unable to pay for their medical treatments.

“The PSB is facing serious financial crisis due to non-release of the third quarterly installment and has no money for the daily expenditures. It has been over 50 days now since we have been waiting for release of the installment. The amount also caters to the needs of athletes’ training, coaching, and participation in different international events. With holy month of Ramzan approaching fast, the employees are desperately in need of salary release,” the source said.

The source feared that in case of a continuous stalemate, things could go from bad to worse.

“Fears are there that things could get ugly any time as resentment among the PSB employees is deepening with each passing day,” the source added.

“Besides that there some federations are facing pressure to start training camps with a special focus on the preparation of the South Asian Games that Pakistan is to host next year.”

The sources within the Finance Division hinted that the ministry was seriously considering applying a cut on the financial release to the PSB.

“Chances are there we may have to apply cuts on the future release of installment to the sports board,” a source within the board said.

If it is true then Pakistan sports could face serious development and activity threats in days to come.

“Pakistan has the worst average in South Asia when it comes to helping athletes, awarding grants to the recognized sports federations or imparting training to the leading athletes. In case of any further cuts, the sports development could see a further decline. Then we should have to forget about the preparation for the mega events including the forthcoming South Asian Games,” a top athlete, who recently retired from international sports, said.