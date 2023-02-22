Citizen shoots two ‘robbers’ dead in Gulshan

A citizen gunned down two alleged robbers when they attempted to rob him and other people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Tuesday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Adeel Afzal of the Aziz Bhatti police station said the incident took place near Raza Square in Block 10 of the area. Responding to information about a shooting, police rushed to the spot where they found two suspects lying critically wounded. The two were moved to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A citizen approached the police and said he was present along with his friends at the abovementioned place when two armed men came on a motorcycle and started looting them. In the meantime, he overpowered the robbers, took out his licensed pistol and opened fire on them.

SHO Adeel Afzal said they had recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, five cell phones and cash from the possession of the robbers, who were identified as Ijaz and Ali Gul. The two were wanted by the police in a number of street crime cases.