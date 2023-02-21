Protest outside ECP: IHC to hear Imran’s plea to drop terror sections in FIR

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed a petition of PTI chief Imran Khan for hearing tomorrow, which seeks the removal of terrorism sections from the FIR of a case of protests outside the ECP building after its decision in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, will take up the case tomorrow along with objections raised by the Registrar Office. The Registrar Office had raised three objects to the petition including missing Imran Khan’s biometric verification and not attaching documents of ATC. The registrar office also said the case should have been filed before a trial court which was a relevant forum.

The petitioner had prayed the court to suspend the operation of the FIR till the final judgment of the court. He said a peaceful protest was the right of every citizen. The petition was moved by Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Ali Bokhari Advocate on behalf of the PTI chief. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad had dismissed the interim bail of Imran Khan due to his continuous non-appearance in the case.