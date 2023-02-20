Surge in violence: CCTV cameras being considered to counter terrorism

PESHAWAR: The police authorities are taking up the case with the government and the institutions concerned to install surveillance cameras all over the provincial capital to improve the law and order and prevent acts of terrorism.

The capital city along with some other towns have been under attack for the last many months.

A number of criminal gangs were operating in different parts of the capital city as a surge was reported in street crime during the last couple of years.

Many of the cases could not be worked out due to lack of technology, particularly the CCTV footage to help identify the perpetrators.

“We are taking up the case of installation of CCTV cameras all over Peshawar to prevent crime and acts of terrorism,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

He was of the view that the provincial and federal governments, the local bodies, cantonment board as well as the private companies, groups and individuals should help police in installation of internet supported CCTV cameras all over Peshawar as well as to connect the already installed ones to the main system of police for better monitoring.

The IGP referred to the CCTV footage of a murder in the historic Islamia College University on Sunday, saying technology helped the police work out a case after getting clear evidence.

The CCTV cameras are needed at all the key points of Peshawar and other major towns after the recent wave of terrorist attacks as well as an alarming increase in street crimes.

An official said that installation of CCTV cameras at all the entry and exit points and troubled towns including Peshawar and other districts, public places, main trade centres, offices, townships, offices and any important place in urban and rural areas can help protect the lives and properties of the people from terrorists and criminals.

He added that most of the cases had been worked out recently with the help of technology, particularly the CCTV cameras.

While mentioning Beijing and some cities in neighbouring countries, the official said they have a high ratio of CCTV cameras per person installed for the last many years which has drastically reduced the crime rate there.

The ratio of surveillance cameras per person in Peshawar is one of the lowest while the challenges are far bigger than other cities and countries.

“Not only do the CCTV cameras help identify the culprits after any crime but also help monitor an area to keep a check on any suspicious movement to thwart any criminal or terrorist bid,” said the official.

The official added that since the government lacked funds for the Safe City project, instant and solid measures should be taken by the authorities and police to install a few hundred CCTVs at the much-needed places in Peshawar that would cost hardly a few per cent of the proposed budget for the mega scheme.

The Safe City Project for Peshawar was planned in 2009 but could never be executed. Recently an agreement was signed with a private firm for launching a small phase of it in Hayatabad.

The KP Police had set up an office with senior officers posted there for the project for the last many years. However, due to a lack of interest and wrangling between the government departments, no significant practical work could be done to secure Peshawar through technology.

Under the project, initially over 6000 CCTV cameras were proposed to be installed at over 850 points across the provincial capital. These were to be monitored by the senior officers live as well as from a central command system for keeping a check on law and order and to improve the treatment of the cops with the public.

Innumerable meetings have been held and millions have been spent on theoretical work every month for the last 14 years. However, no significant development was made on a project that was much needed in the years when the city was worst hit by terrorism. Today it is needed more once again after law and order has taken an ugly turn.

The Safe City Project for the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an example of how the government and its departments deal with some of the important projects for the security and welfare of the public.

Poor handling by all the recent governments as well as wrangling between different government departments are among the causes of no practical work on the project in such a long time.

The Safe City projects were proposed for Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad at the same time. These have already been completed in Islamabad and Lahore years back. A special Safe Cities Authority was also set up in Punjab in 2015.