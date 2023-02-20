Imran, Maryam trade barbs on judiciary role

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). — AFP/ Twitter

LAHORE/ RAWALPINDI: Judiciary and its role remained under discussion by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz at different forums on Sunday.

Former premier Imran Khan alleged that audio-tapes were being leaked for blackmailing the judiciary and his party and called upon the Supreme Court (SC) to take its notice immediately.

PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, alleged that Imran Khan was being supported by the judiciary, saying that the country needed honest judges, and not ‘Imran loyalists’ (Imrandaar judges) for treating all political leaders without discrimination.

Flanked by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Imran Khan addressed the media through video-link in Lahore and termed tapping conversations a violation of the basic rights. He stressed the need for implementation of the law on the leaked audio tapes, saying, “There exists a law in the country regarding the audio-tape.”

Lamenting that Dr Yasmin’s audio-tape was leaked, Khan said as per the law, nobody’s audio could be recorded, except with prior permission from a court of law. Khan recalled that four months ago, a petition was filed by him in the Supreme Court on the audio-tape issue.

Imran Khan said audio-leaks were being done to put the judges under pressure, and his party was going to move the court on the issue. He regretted that the assassination attempt on him was given the colour of religious extremism by those orchestrating the entire episode.

The PTI chairman said that his party would defend the sanctity of judiciary at all costs.

“The imported government has been targeting the judiciary to hide the violation of Constitution by them,” said the PTI chairman. He criticised the government for “creating further difficulties for people by putting an end to public welfare projects, including the health card service.” He said the rulers cannot even face the public after the record-breaking inflation and the poor were facing severe economic hardships.

Imran Khan said people had now seen the true faces of the ruling alliance and asked why they are running from elections.

Yasmin Rashid lamented that the evidence regarding the assassination attempt on Imran Khan was not being presented in courts. She said, “The former CCPO was the JIT’s convener over the assassination attempt on the PTI chief. The PDM removed him along with the Wazirabad incident evidence.” She said, “As per the Fair Trial Act, nobody’s phone could be taped.”

Meanwhile, the PTI chief also held a meeting with Shahbaz Gill, in which the two discussed the political situation of the country and the party’s course of action. Khan underscored the dire need for elections, saying the country had been going through an economic turmoil and delay in elections was a violation of the Constitution.

On the other hand, PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a PMLN workers convention in Rawalpindi, alleged that former premier Imran Khan was still being facilitated, as he was not appearing before the courts and hearings in cases against him were being delayed.

She said the country needed honest [Imandaar] judges, and not ‘Imran-loyalists’ (Imrandaar judges). She said she was not talking about honest judges but those part of the Faiz Hameed legacy.

Referring to the audio-tapes involving former chief minister Punjab Pervez Elahi and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, Maryam said, “The judge named in the audio-tapes should resign immediately.”

Mocking Khan, the PMLN senior vice-president said that while he could go to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with his injured leg, he “cannot appear before the court”. The politician added that if fingers were raised at the judiciary, it would have to conduct its accountability.

Speaking about the way Khan was facilitated to form a government in the past, Maryam said: “MPs of our party and those from others were made to switch loyalties to create his party. Those who did not support him were selectively disqualified.”

She alleged that earlier Imran Khan reached the power corridors with the support of establishment, and now he was attempting to use the shoulders of judiciary to gain power once again.

She claimed that the deposed prime minister’s government was guided for four years. “Money was brought from abroad for them when they needed it,” the PMLN scion said.

In response to a question regarding the return of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said that this question wasn’t relevant, adding that the concern should be why he was made to leave the country again and again. Maryam said: “This is Nawaz Sharif’s homeland and he will return to the country.” “You will find no example in Pakistan’s 75-year history that a leader of the country’s biggest political party was subjected to victimisation in the name of accountability.”

Fabricated cases were lodged against him and he not only appeared before the law [judiciary] but also accepted the victimisation with dignity in the larger interest of the country, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said while dealing with Nawaz Sharif, the law took the form of an iron hand, but it was lenient when dealing with corruption cases against Imran Khan.

The former prime minister returned to the country despite fears of imprisonment, Maryam recalled, adding that the PMLN supremo bravely faced political victimisation.

“Nawaz is sought after whenever the country is in crises. He returns to make the country self-reliant, but then he is ousted again when another adventurer comes in,” she said.

She warned Imran Khan that nobody would be able to save him if and when Rana Sanaullah Khan decided to arrest him. “The man who used to call others thief turned out to be the biggest thief and he is hiding in bunkers of Zaman Park like a coward,” she said.