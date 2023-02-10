PTI chief says Maryam's 'Mrs Mandela' launch failed miserably

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). — AFP/ Twitter

Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said Thursday that the endeavour to launch Maryam Nawaz as 'Mrs Mandela,' failed, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and he will learn the truth about his popularity.

Talking to the media in Zaman Park Lahore, the former PM said that the reponsibility to establish constitutional superiority is in the judiciary's hands now. He added that the incumbent government is not serious about holding polls, and only the judiciary can ensure timely elections.

On a question about meeting the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the PTI chairman gave a vague reply saying, 'it takes two hands to clap.'

Imran added that he met with former COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa even when his government was over, adding that the term 'establishment' means only the Army Chief.

When asked if the PTI would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) the PTI chief said that the government should first call the APC then his party will decide whether to attend it or not.

Imran Khan, talking about the strategy for the upcoming elections, said that the party would allot tickets only to its loyal and sincere workers.

'Storm of inflation'

On the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the former premier said it would bring a 'storm of inflation.' "The rulers are transferring their dollars abroad," he added.

Only hefty investment by overseas Pakistanis can save Pakistan's economy, he added.