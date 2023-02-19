In alleged leaked call, Yasmin, Dogar discuss court order

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid (left) and Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

LAHORE: A new audio leak allegedly between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar surfaced on Saturday.

In the audio, Yasmin Rashid asked him if there was good news and his orders had been issued, to which he replied that orders had not been received yet. “What is their intention, I am asking anyway,” Yasmin Rashid said and Dogar replied, “No, no, they are going to order as soon as they will get them from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” He added his men were there and would inform him promptly. Yasmin said that it was good.

Dogar said he would get the orders after the judges signed them. “Mostly, judges sign orders after court time,” he added. Yasmin Rashid said that Khan Sahib was quite concerned but Dogar assured her that it was fine. She said she had already told Imran Khan that according to her information, the order had not been received yet. Dogar said he would get them at night.

Yasmeen Rashid laughs and questions if their night will be peaceful, to which he replies, “Allah will do good.”