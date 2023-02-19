Four POs, others nabbed in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Four proclaimed offenders along with two accomplices and another 30 suspects were arrested during search and combing operations in the district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids Lundkhwar, Garhikapura, Jabbar, Katlang and city areas and made the arrests. In addition, the law enforcers also recovered 12 pistols, one Kalakov, over 3kg charas, around 1kg crystal meth (ice) and heroin.

In another raid, one Ashfaq was nabbed and almost 983 grams charas along with some quantity of ice recovered from him in Hoti area.

Meanwhile, a police team led by ASP Resham Jahangir traced a blind murder case and arrested a widow along with a man who were involved in the murder case of her own husband Sheraz. The spokesman said that the DPO tasked Resham with tracing the blind murder case. Both the woman and her paramour were arrested and case lodged against them.