Guryleva too good for Lee in ITF Junior Tennis finale

ISLAMABAD: Vlada Guryleva (Russia) annexed the girls' singles title of ITF Pakistan-PPL Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis outplaying Yejun Lee (South Korea) in a well-contested two sets final at the SDA/PTF Tennis Complex.

Vlada raced to a 3-1 lead by breaking the 1st and the 3rd game of Lee, then continued the winning pace till the score reached 4-2. Valada again played excellent tennis to break the 7th game of Lee and then held to her serve in the 8th game to win the first set at 6-2. In the second set Valada again played aggressive tennis and did not allow her opponent to settle down.

She broke her opponent's serve twice to win the second set with ease.

Islamabad Tennis Association organised the second leg of the ITF Pakistan in the memory of Late Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, who played a vital role in the promotion of the game of tennis in the country.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority and President of Islamabad Tennis Association graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the trophies among the winner and runner-up of boys singles.