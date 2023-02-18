 
Saturday February 18, 2023
FIA summons Ijazul Haq in money laundering case on 21st

Haq is accused of having assets beyond means and of money laundering of Rs1.8 billion

By News Desk
February 18, 2023
FIA summons Ijazul Haq in money laundering case on 21st.— Twitter/file
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday summoned former minister Ijazul Haq in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

Ijazul Haq had been issued a summons notice by the FIA. Haq was accused of having more assets than income. He was being investigated for money laundering of Rs1.8 billion.

The case of Ijazul Haq was handed over to the FIA by NAB. Ijaz was summoned to the FIA’s office in Faisalabad on February 21. He will be investigated by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

