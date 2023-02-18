FIA summons Ijazul Haq in money laundering case on 21st.— Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday summoned former minister Ijazul Haq in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

Ijazul Haq had been issued a summons notice by the FIA. Haq was accused of having more assets than income. He was being investigated for money laundering of Rs1.8 billion.

The case of Ijazul Haq was handed over to the FIA by NAB. Ijaz was summoned to the FIA’s office in Faisalabad on February 21. He will be investigated by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).