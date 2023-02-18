PU students win contest

LAHORE: Punjab University students from various departments participated in different competitions on ‘Innovation Olympiad 3.0’ organised by University of Lahore and secured 16 first positions, seven runner-up positions with overall best delegation award.

Punjab University team, including Hafiza Faiza Rasool, Muhmmad Muddasar, Halima Yusaf, Ali Husnain Asif, Abaan Jamshaid Nazar, Moid Mubeen, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Maryam Tahir, Syed Kamal Ahmad, Syed Haazique Bin Waheed, Salwa Shameem, Mirza Umair Ali, Khizer Hayat, Fizza, Ayesha Tahir, Afshar Shakoor, Dua Atta, Muhammad Usman Khan, Mahnoor Bajwa, Ghayas Haider, Ofaz Yousaf, Rohail Ashgar, Faraz Nasim, Ayesha Rasheed, Hamed Rashid, Filza Randhawa, Syeda Marriam Tahir, Abdul Mannan, Urwa Warraich, Sima, Hassan Ali Turabi, Tahreem Fatima, Aqsa Nasrullah, Aarib Basset Pal, Ali Akbar, Arfa Kanwar, Janeeta Awan, Abdullah Asghar, Hijab Fatima and Ayesha Muhammad Tahir Iqbal Mufti with their outstanding skills in Qira'at, Na'at, theatre, script writing, stand-up comedy, essay writing etc clinched positions and cash prizes as well.