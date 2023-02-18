Qalandar hockey trials extended for one day as youngsters throng KHA

KARACHI: Hundreds of young hockey players took part in the open trials at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) sports complex on Friday conducted for selection of teams for the Qalanadar Hockey Development Programme .

Pakistan fast bowler and captain of Lahore Qalanadar, Shaheen Afridi, who is also the brand ambassador of Karachi hockey team, inaugurated the open trials.

Shaheen visited the KHA sports complex along with his team.

He said on the occasion that he was happy to see youngsters taking interest in the national game and coming to participate in the open trials of Qalanadar Hockey Development Programme in such a large number.

Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) national selection committee members were also present to see the trials.

Due to the presence of hundreds of players at the KHS’s sports complex, the trials have been extended for one day. So trials will continue on Saturday (today).

The organisers of the development progamme held matches till 5pm and the selection committee members watched all the matches.

The CEO of Lahore Qalanadar, Atif Rana, was also present there and expressed his satisfaction on the presence of large number of young and energetic hockey players coming to participate in the trials.

Sindh minister for labour Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion. He assured PHF secretary Haider Hussain and Lahore Qalandar CEO Atif Atif Rana that the Sindh government would provide all support for all the programs organised for the development and promotion of the national game.