Peoples Bus Service launched in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the intra-district Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur on Friday.
Talking to the media, Nasir Hussian Shah said the Sindh government was determined to provide better and cheaper travel facilities to the people. He said the government was taking practical steps for the convenience of people in other cities, including Karachi, adding that the bus service had started across Sindh.
He said Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was working very hard to ensure travelling facilities to the people and trying to increase the number of buses. He said that many projects have been completed in Sukkur and various schemes have been approved for the welfare of the people.
“We have established six universities in Sukkur,” he added. In response to a question, the local government minister said that despite unprecedented rains and floods, there has been a bumper crop of wheat which will end the flour crisis.
