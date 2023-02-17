Woman killed, 25 passengers injured in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman was killed and 25 other passengers, including nine women sustained injuries when a Peshawar-bound bus fell from a bridge at the Tarakh Tangai junction between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Thursday.
Local residents said that a Peshawar-bound passenger bus from Quetta fell from the bridge after its brakes failed at the Tarakh Tangai junction between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
As a result, a woman was killed while 25 other passengers, including nine women, were injured.
Soon after the accident, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Darazinda Hospital from where the seriously injured passengers were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
LAHORE: A seminar on first digital census in Pakistan was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social &...
KHAR: A jirga of elders from Pakistan and Afghanistan residing along the border at Nawa Pass point asked both the...
PESHAWAR: A major reshuffle was carried out on Thursday in the provincial bureaucracy with the transfer of 48...
KASUR: US Consul General to Lahore William K McNawell on Thursday visited the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.A...
MANSEHRA: The owners of forests in the Hazara division on Thursday demanded the government to bring changes in the...
MANSEHRA: National Commission on the Status of Women on Thursday spoke to different segments of society to do away...
Comments