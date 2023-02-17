Woman killed, 25 passengers injured in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman was killed and 25 other passengers, including nine women sustained injuries when a Peshawar-bound bus fell from a bridge at the Tarakh Tangai junction between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Thursday.

Local residents said that a Peshawar-bound passenger bus from Quetta fell from the bridge after its brakes failed at the Tarakh Tangai junction between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

As a result, a woman was killed while 25 other passengers, including nine women, were injured.

Soon after the accident, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Darazinda Hospital from where the seriously injured passengers were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.