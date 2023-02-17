PFF asks clubs to submit documents online

KARACHI: After completing the club registration, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has asked all these clubs to submit the requisite documents online on the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) programme by February 26.

The NC said in a statement on Thursday that soon after the completion of the process a special election cell will be established at the PFF headquarters in Lahore.

“A full-time office with professional and independent staff will assess the status of the documents in collaboration with PFC,” NC said.

NC chairman Haroon Malik said they are heading towards transparent elections. “Physical scrutiny of clubs will help as a key factor for this process. We want to ensure that all stakeholders get equal opportunities to be a part of the election process,” he said.

NC also plans to hold district club championships which will help it scrutinise the clubs which have confirmed their registration under the PFC programme.