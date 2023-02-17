Ticket prices halved for U-18s

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to provide 50 percent discount to those under the age of 18 for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches in Karachi.

"This discount is applicable for all matches and one ticket can be bought on a B-Form. Each child will be required to bring their B-Form, on which they have bought the ticket, to enter the stadium," the PCB said on Thursday.