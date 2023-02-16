China to resume issuing short-term visas for South Koreans

SEOUL: China will resume issuing short-term visas for South Korean nationals on February 18, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said on Wednesday.
The move follows South Korea´s decision last week to end Covid-linked travel restrictions on Chinese nationals -- rules that sparked a furious response and tit-for-tat measures from Beijing.
From Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul and other consulates “will resume issuing short-term visas for Korean citizens to visit China, for business, transit and other private affairs”, the embassy said on its official WeChat account.
China scrapped visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens last month after Seoul and Tokyo imposed Covid measures on travellers from China, where coronavirus cases were surging at the time.
