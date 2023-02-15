Asad Umar apologises to ECP in contempt case

PTI leader Asad Umar. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Secretary Asad Umar has tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a contempt case.

The ECP heard the contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Secretary General Asad Umar and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

Asad Umar said that there was nothing about the ECP that should be seen as an insult. “If the ECP still feels that it was insulted, I am sorry. I leave myself at its mercy,” he added.

The PTI leader also submitted a reply to the show-cause notice. In his reply, Umar said that the notice was illegal. “A show-cause notice can be sent by the ECP and not its secretary,” he contended.

The PTI leader said that he had not said anything that created an impression of contempt, adding that he neither scandalised the ECP nor tried to defame it. He said that the party had responded to the bias of the ECP against it.

“In the prohibited funding case, the ECP gave a unilateral report based on malice.” He said the commission had declared it a foreign-funded party and sent the case to the government for action. “The ECP is only hearing cases against the PTI as short dates are given in PTI cases and long dates in other cases.” In the funding case also, he said, only the PTI’s scrutiny was completed.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that elections were being held in their constituency. “Both, I and Fawad are contesting the elections. Therefore, it would be appropriate to give the date after the election.”

The ECP adjourned the hearing until Feb 28.