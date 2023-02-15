 
Wednesday February 15, 2023
FIA summons Axact chief Shoaib Shaikh to probe Rs5m bribery case

By Our special correspondent
February 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Axact chief Shoaib Shaikh today (February 15) in connection with a case related to giving Rs5 million in bribe to Additional Sessions Judge Pervaiz Qadir Memon.

The FIA is investigating the case on the orders of the Islamabad High Court. The IHC had terminated Memon from service after he confessed to receiving Rs5 million from Shoaib. The court directed the FIA to probe the person who bribed Memon. The FIA has directed Shoaib to appear before investigator Rana Shahid at 11:30am today.

