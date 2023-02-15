Interviews today to appoint VCs to seven Sindh universities

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will conduct interviews of candidates today (February 15) for the appointment of vice chancellors to seven universities in the province.

According to sources close to Boards and Universities Department Secretary Mureed Rahman, 11 candidates shortlisted by the Sindh Search Committee have been called to the CM House for the interview. The CM will interview a panel of three names and there is a strong possibility that among them the top candidates will be approved.

The top candidates for Mehran Engineering University are Acting VC Dr Taha Ali and Dr Samreen, while Prof Asif Shaikh and Acting VC Dr Mir Muhammad Shah are on top of the list for NED University.

Other top-listed candidates are Dr Samreen Hussain for Dawood Engineering University Karachi, Zahid Khand for Sukkur Women University, Dr Arbela Bhutto for Aror University, Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh for Allah Bakhsh Soomro University and Dr Rasool Bakhsh Mehr for Technical University Khairpur.

In addition, Dr Tahmina Mangan, Dr Aftab Memon and Dr Madad Ali Shah will also appear in the interview. However, there are many candidates among them who have given interviews for two or more universities and they are ranked second and third in addition to the first.

Interestingly, the Universities and Boards Department through an advertisement received applications from across the country, but only those who have Sindh’s domicile have been called for interviews. Similarly, the age limit was kept at 62 years instead of 65 years and grade 17 experience was also included to give an advantage to certain candidates.