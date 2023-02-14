Sharjeel announces pink bus service for Hyderabad, Peoples Bus Service for Sukkur

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of the Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur on February 17 and the Peoples Pink Bus Service in Hyderabad on February 18.

He also announced new routes of the pink bus service in Karachi along with an increase in the number of buses for its existing route. The pink bus service would start on the new routes on February 20.

Memon made these announcements at a press conference in his office on Monday after a high-level meeting related to the Peoples Bus Service. Elaborating on important decisions taken in the meeting, he explained that after Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, the people of Sukkur would get the facility of a modern and affordable bus service from February 17 onwards.

He added that on February 18, the Peoples Pink Bus Service for women would start in Hyderabad. Memon said that more buses would be added to the fleet of the existing route of the pink bus service in Karachi connecting Model Colony with Tower. He said the service would start on two more routes. One of the new routes would Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi to the Indus Hospital in Korangi via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drigh Road, Sharea Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Korangi No 5.

The other route will connect Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View Clock Tower via MA Jinnah Road, Zebunnisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Dolmen Mall.

The minister remarked that some people had criticised the pink bus service by saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could not win the hearts of the people by bringing in just 10 buses. He added that that tremendous response had been received after the launch of the pink buses and everyone appreciated the initiative of the Sindh government.

According to Memon, Pakistan was among a few countries where a separate bus service for women had been launched. He explained that another fleet of EV buses had arrived at the Karachi port and soon these electric buses would ply on new routes. He added that EV buses were eco-friendly buses, in which no fuel was used.

He said the Sindh government was to construct 2.2 million houses in 23 districts with the support of international financial institutions, and farmers were being given financial support of Rs5,000 per acre.

In response to a question, the information minister asserted that it was the responsibility of welfare governments to extend maximum relief to people. Regarding his health after undergoing cardiac procedures, Memon said Allah had granted him a new life.

He explained that he had a massive heart attack a few weeks ago and he was immediately rushed to the NICVD Hyderabad where he received standard treatment. He said the treatment of heart diseases was free in Sindh for all the classes.

Imran Khan interview

Commenting on a recent interview of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Memon said the ‘selected’ people were getting exposed to the public day by day.

He said what could be a bigger joke with the nation than Khan fooling the people for 10 months saying that he was removed by the United States (US) as part of a foreign conspiracy, and now claiming that he was not ousted by the US.

The Article 6 applied to Imran Khan 200 per cent, the provincial minister remarked. He added that immediate action under the Article 6 should also be taken against former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and President Arif Alvi.

He said the former deputy speaker rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan thorough an unconstitutional ruling by waving a copy of the cipher in the National Assembly. He added that after 10 minutes, news flashed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved the National Assembly.

Memon said President Arif Alvi was probably sitting at the door of the President's House, because as soon as he received the summary of dissolution of the National Assembly, he approved it.