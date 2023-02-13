Public forums’ week begins in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: District police will begin observing a week of public forums in various localities of Mardan starting today (Monday).

A spokesman for Mardan police said that a public forum is being held today (Monday) at Sawaldher Chowki. Similarly, the other places hosting the forums included Saroshah Police Station on Tuesday, Sheikh Maltoon Police Station on Wednesday, City Police Station on Thursday and Baizai Police Station on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police seized around 2kg charas and four pistols during raids in Chura and Hoti areas.