NTDC energises transformer

LAHORE: National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T1) with a 250 MVA unit at 220 kV Industrial-II Quetta grid station.

The said autotransformer was energised on Saturday. This project, part of the World Bank funded NTMP-I programme, has been completed under the System Constraints Removal Programme, which will see an enhancement in the capacity of Quetta grid station. It will help meet the increasing load demand of consumers of QESCO.

MD NTDC, Engr Dr. Rana Abdul Jabar Khan acknowledged the efforts of the engineers of Project Delivery South and the contractor on completion of the project.