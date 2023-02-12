NTDC energises transformer

LAHORE: National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) has successfully augmented the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T1) with a 250 MVA unit at 220 kV Industrial-II Quetta grid station.
The said autotransformer was energised on Saturday. This project, part of the World Bank funded NTMP-I programme, has been completed under the System Constraints Removal Programme, which will see an enhancement in the capacity of Quetta grid station. It will help meet the increasing load demand of consumers of QESCO.
MD NTDC, Engr Dr. Rana Abdul Jabar Khan acknowledged the efforts of the engineers of Project Delivery South and the contractor on completion of the project.
DIR/MINGORA: The Upper Dir, Swat and Chitral received heavy snowfall that disrupted the routine life and brought the...
PESHAWAR Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the provincial government was striving to provide...
PESHAWAR: The newly posted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat on Saturday visited the Lady...
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said he may not participate in the upcoming general...
LAHORE: Asma Shirazi’s book “Kahani Barey Ghar Ki”, covering civil-military relations, was launched at the...
SUKKUR: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a road accident in district Tando Muhammad...
Comments