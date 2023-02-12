Woman found dead

LAHORE: An unidentified woman was found dead in Raiwind City Police limits here on Saturday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood in a plot and alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot, removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The body had torture marks. In another incident in Shahdara Town, a 40-year-old homeopathic doctor was shot dead at his clinic. Victim Dr Ejaz was at his clinic when two unidentified suspected motorcyclists shot him dead. —Correspondent