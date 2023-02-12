Woman found dead

LAHORE: An unidentified woman was found dead in Raiwind City Police limits here on Saturday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood in a plot and alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot, removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.
The body had torture marks. In another incident in Shahdara Town, a 40-year-old homeopathic doctor was shot dead at his clinic. Victim Dr Ejaz was at his clinic when two unidentified suspected motorcyclists shot him dead. —Correspondent
Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday reviewed...
Trampling of Kashmiris’ basic rights continues unabated despite passage of almost seven decades. The world is well...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the immediate removal of illegal bus...
Small and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the economy of Pakistan, contributing significantly to the...
LAHORE : Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher Barrister Syed Azfer Ali, on the...
LAHORE: Newly appointed CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Sahib Din paid his first visit in the field on...
