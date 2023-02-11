Imran Khan addressing via video link on December 14, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected a petition of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for exemption from appearance on medical grounds in the case of the PTI’s protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision and violation of Section 144.

The court has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 15. The court ordered him to ensure attendance and said it would direct bail before arrest if he did not. During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, and the prosecutor appeared before the court. Babar Awan said that Imran Khan could not appear due to bad health. The prosecutor said that all medical reports were from the Shaukat Khanum hospital. “Its medical is not legal and law was mocked,” he claimed. The court remarked that a video of Imran Khan was released from the Zaman Park, in which he was seen walking. “Come or not, we will decide on bail,” it observed and directed the prosecutor to prove that all people had gathered outside the ECP for the protest on the directions of Imran Khan.

Several members of the PTI were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protest in Islamabad after the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference. The court adjourned the case until 15th.